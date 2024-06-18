4 accused of stealing hundreds of Apple watches from The Greene enter pleas

BEAVERCREEK — Four men accused of stealing hundreds of Apple watches from a truck making a delivery to a local store have entered their pleas.

Alexander Wilson Diaz-Remache, Jonathan Eduardo Remache-Diaz, Alvaro Oswaldo Loaiza-Alvarez, and Gustavo Daniel Vinueza-Bueno all pleaded guilty, according to a U.S. District Court spokesperson.

All four were previously indicted on charges of knowingly and intentionally conspiracy to steal interstate shipments from a carrier; knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully stealing of an interstate shipment from a carrier; and knowingly transporting and carrying stolen goods in interstate commerce

Documents state three of the four men entered the country on travel visas and set up “a base of operation for their illegal activities” with Diaz-Remache in California.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Apple watch theft at local shopping center was part of nationwide theft ring, federal court docs say

From there, the men allegedly stopped in several states across the county, including Maryland, Ohio, and Virginia, to steal jewelry and Apple products from delivery trucks at shopping centers, including The Greene Towne Center in Beavercreek.

A spokesperson for the U.S. District Court said the men would take the items to resell them on the black market.

In September 2023, the men stole over 300 Apple watches from a FedEx truck making a delivery to the Apple Store at The Greene.

A few days after the theft at The Greene, the men began to follow a UPS truck at the Mall at Fairfield Commons “with the intent to steal the interstate shipment within it.” Online jail records show the men were arrested that day by Beavercreek Police near the mall.

Court records indicate they were staying at an Airbnb in Centerville when the alleged theft happened.

“Other thefts alleged in the indictment include approximately $300,000 in diamonds and other jewelry from a UPS truck in Rockville, Maryland, and thousands of dollars in jewelry from a UPS truck in Fairfax, Virginia,” a spokesperson for the U.S. District Court said.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.









