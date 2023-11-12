Owner hospitalized after dog attacks her; Police now investigating death of dog

UNION CITY, Darke County — A woman was flown to a local hospital after being bit multiple times by her own dog in Darke County, Union City Chief of Police Mark Ater said.

>> ‘That is tragic;’ Franklin residents recall moments after crash that killed police K-9

The incident occurred before 9 a.m., Saturday morning on the 700 block of Lynwood Court.

The woman and her boyfriend were the owners of the dog that attacked her.

She was bit on both of her arms and legs. She was also bit on her flank, which is on her back below her ribcage and above her hip, Ater said.

It is not clear the exact number of times she was bitten.

Emergency scanner traffic indicates this was not the first time the dog had bitten a person or killed an animal.

Officers on scene requested that the Darke County Dog Warden come out and take the dog, as the owners were voluntarily ready to give it up, Ater said.

The warden refused to come out and collect the dog as it had owners and was not a stray, Ater said. The owners were given the option to take the dog to the warden on Monday.

>> 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Harrison Township

The Union City Police Department is now investigating the death of the dog as it was shot, Ater said.

Police are trying to find out who shot the dog.

The current condition of the woman who was attacked is unknown.

©2023 Cox Media Group