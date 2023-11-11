Law enforcement, medics respond to possible shooting in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies and medics are responding to reports of a shooting, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Saturday, on the 3000 block of Otis Drive in Harrison Township.

No immediate information on potential injuries has been released.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

This is a breaking news story and this page will be updated when more information is made available.





