Tickets for Dave Chappelle’s Yellow Springs shows go on sale this week

YELLOW SPRINGS — Award-winning comedian Dave Chappelle is gearing up to return to the cornfields of Yellow Springs for three shows next month.

Dave Chappelle and Friends announced that the “Yellow Springs Summer Camp 2024 Comedy Shows” will take place at the Wirrig Pavilion on July 3, 5 and 6.

Tickets will go on sale starting with various local presales on Thursday, June 20. The general on-sale will begin Friday, June 21 at 12 p.m. at ticketmaster.com.

No cell phones, smartwatches, and accessories will be allowed in the performance space and will be secured in special pouches that will be unlocked at the end of each show.

