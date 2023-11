DAYTON — One person was injured in a rollover crash on State Route 4 early Sunday morning.

Dayton Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers, assisted by the Fairborn Fire Department, responded to a rollover crash involving an SUV on SR 4.

OSHP Dispatch confirmed that one person was transported to a local hospital, but the severity of the injuries is unknown.

