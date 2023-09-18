1 dead, 5 hurt following wrong-way crash on WB-I-70 in Ohio

COLUMBUS — A person is dead, and several others are hurt following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 in Columbus early Monday morning.

Officers and medics were dispatched to Westbound Interstate 70 at James Road just before 2 a.m. on initial reports of a crash, according to our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus.

Columbus Police said one person died at the scene and another was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Medics transported four others to the hospital, and they are expected to be okay, WBNS reports.

Officers did not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

It remains under investigation.

