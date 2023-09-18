At least 1 hurt following 2 crashes on I-675

MIAMI TWP. — At least one person is hurt following two separate crashes on Northbound Interstate 675 Monday morning.

Troopers from the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched just before 6:30 a.m. to the area of NB I-675 near SR-725 on reports of a crash, according to OSHP dispatchers.

Medics were at the scene.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that the injuries were minor.

Miami Township officers also responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

