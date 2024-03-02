Ohio zoo announces birth of baby African elephant

TOLEDO — An Ohio zoo has welcomed a baby elephant to its herd.

On Feb. 17, the Toledo Zoo’s African elephant Renee gave birth to a baby boy, according to a social media post from the zoo.

The calf weighs 280 pounds and was conceived through an artificial insemination process, in which the zoo collaborated closely with the Elephant Species Survival Plan (SSP), according to the post.

After Renee’s nearly two-year gestation period, zoo staff is providing diligent care to both mom and baby.

“Both Renee and her calf are in excellent health,” according to the post.

The zoo is now inviting its community to help celebrate the new elephant by donating to help pick his name and attending an “Elephant Baby Bash.”

The baby elephant will make his public exhibit debut on March 16.

Baby African elephant The Toledo Zoo welcomed a baby African elephant in February. (The Toledo Zoo Facebook)

