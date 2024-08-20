Ohio woman accused of killing, eating cat

CANTON — An Ohio woman is facing charges after investigators say she allegedly killed and ate a cat.

Canton police arrested 27-year-old Alexis Ferrell of Canton on Friday, Aug. 16, WKYC reported.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox 8, Ferrell is accused of killing the animal “by stomping its head then eating the cat” in a housing complex in Canton.

Ferrell was charged with Prohibitions concerning companion animal, Cruelty to animals, and Disorderly conduct, WKYC reported.

She was booked into the Stark County Jail, Fox 8 reported.

