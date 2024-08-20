Former Ohio State quarterback indicted on felony drug charge

COLUMBUS — Former Ohio State University quarterback Art Schlichter has been indicted on felony drug charges.

Art Schlichter was charged with possession of drugs, according to our news partners at WBNS.

On Feb. 2, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper stopped after seeing a disabled vehicle in Columbus.

Drug paraphernalia was spotted in the vehicle and Schlichter allegedly gave the trooper a crack pipe out of his pocket, court records stated.

During a search of the vehicle, the trooper found a silver paper fold with small white rocks. The former quarterback allegedly told the trooper they were “crack” rocks.

Schlichter, who was serving probation from a 2022 drug charge, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

He was the quarterback for the Buckeyes from 1978 to 1981.

An arraignment hearing for Schlichter is scheduled for Sept. 3.

