Police looking for woman accused of stealing over $1400 worth of items from Walmart

BEAVERCREEK — Police have asked for help finding a woman accused of stealing from a local Walmart.
>>‘He was laying on the ground;’ Witness captures erratic driver run stop sign, hit man
Beavercreek Police said she is suspected of stealing over $1,400 worth of items from Walmart, according to a social media post.
The department posted pictures of the suspect and some items she may have stolen on its Facebook page.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Stein at (937) 427-5520.
©2024 Cox Media Group