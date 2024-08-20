1 dead, 1 hospitalized after vehicle hits pole in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — A person is dead, and another is hospitalized after a vehicle hit a pole in Butler County early Tuesday morning.

Officers and medics responded to Mack Road between Benchway Court and Arcade Drive around 2 a.m., according to Cincinnati TV station WKRC.

Duke Energy was requested to make repairs and restore power, WLWT and WXIX TV stations reported.

Medics transported both people to the hospital where one died.

The crash remains under investigation.

