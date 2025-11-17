Ohio ‘TikTok shop expert’ sued over alleged consulting scheme

HICKSVILLE, Ohio — The state has filed a lawsuit against a business owner, accusing them of violating the law by accepting excessively large down payments, making misleading claims, and failing to provide promised services.

The lawsuit comes after seven consumers filed complaints with Yost’s office, involving over $142,000 in disputed payments.

The complaints allege that Cole Dockery’s company, Ecommerce Business Builders, promoted business opportunities that promised quick profits but failed to deliver on those promises.

The Attorney General’s Office previously investigated Dockery and his company, National Anglers Association, in 2024 for violations of Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act.

Dockery agreed at that time to pay consumer restitution and civil penalties.

According to the lawsuit, Ecommerce Business Builders promoted “opportunity plans” through social media, promising consumers a quick way to maximize profits after an initial investment.

These plans offered assistance in creating online stores to sell products through platforms like Amazon and TikTok Shop.

Dockery claimed to provide product research and paid influencers to market store products, but the complaint alleges he failed to maintain necessary data to support his claims and did not comply with BOPPA’s financial requirements.

The lawsuit seeks to prevent further violations of BOPPA, restitution for consumers, civil penalties, and other relief as the court sees fit.

