Ohio recreational marijuana sales top $10M in first few days

The first week of recreational marijuana sales in Ohio was successful for dispensaries.

Over $10 million in sales was generated in just the first few days, according to the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control.

The tax money made from the sales will be divided into four parts. One of the biggest portions goes to local government, where they can use that funding for anything they’re approved for.

