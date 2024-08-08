Miami Valley city issues 12-month temporary ban on marijuana sales

MIAMISBURG — Another local city has passed a temporary ban on the sale of marijuana.

Miamisburg City Council passed a resolution that would impose a twelve-month moratorium on the issuance and processing of any permits allowing the use or sale of marijuana within the city, according to a media release.

This is the second marijuana moratorium approved by city council members.

Council members approved a 9-month moratorium in December 2023.

The latest temporary ban will go into effect on Sept. 5.









