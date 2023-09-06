Study finds ADHD linked to other mental health issues

A new study has found that people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) have a greater risk of mental health issues than people who don’t have the condition, according to BMJ Mental Health.

ADHD has been linked to mood and anxiety disorders in observational studies, according to BMJ Mental Health.

German Scientists have linked ADHD specifically with depression, anorexia, PTSD, and suicide attempts.

Symptoms of ADHD include inattention and impulsive behaviors.

The researchers concluded that their findings should encourage those who work in the field to be more proactive when treating people with ADHD.

The results of the study are published in the Journal BMJ Mental Health





