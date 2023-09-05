E-school buses gain traction, over 5,600 rolled out

BOSTON — Among the various products going green and turning to electric use across the nation, school buses have hopped on the bandwagon.

The World Resource Institute said there are more than 5,600 electric school buses ordered, delivered, or currently operating.

Blue Bird Company is one of the largest school bus manufacturers.

“Boston is a great example where we have a great partnership. They’ve got around 1,200 school buses on the road today - all Blue Bird. And they’re planning to electrify fully, but they’re rolling it out in stages,” President of Blue Bird Corporation Britton Smith said.

Blue Bird was the first corporation to market electric school buses in 1994, according to its website.

They offer two different models of electric buses, the Vision Electric and the All American RE Electric.

The Vision Electric has a charge time of 3 to 8 hours, its range is up to 120 miles, it can hold up to 77 passengers and its gross vehicle weight is up to 33,000 pounds.

The All American RE Electric has a charge time of 3 to 8 hours, its range is up to 120 miles, it can hold up to 84 passengers and its gross vehicle weight is up to 36,000 pounds.

Despite the thousands of electric school buses on the road, it only accounts for about 5% of all school buses being used.

More information about Blue Bird’s electric buses can be found on their website.





