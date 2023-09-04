School just 4 days a week? Yep, it’s happening here in Ohio

What would you say to the idea of a four-day school week? One school district in Ohio is already doing it.

The North College Hill district in Hamilton County is using what they call a blended learning schedule. This will be the first school year using the new schedule.

According to the district, students will spend every Monday at home doing self-directed work and go to in-person classes Tuesday through Friday.

The change allows more flexibility during the week but it also raises questions about child care and meals.

Would a four-day school week work for schools in the Miami Valley? What would the advantages and drawbacks be for kids, parents, and teachers?

We talked with officials from numerous schools around the Miami Valley.

