‘He was my future;’ Girlfriend of man killed in road rage shooting in Sidney speaks out

SIDNEY — The girlfriend of a 32-year-old man killed in a road rage shooting in Sidney last week is speaking out.

Around 11:20 a.m. Sidney dispatchers got a call about a man down in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Ferguson Court.

When officers arrived they found that the man had died from a gunshot wound, according to the Sidney Police Department.

The man found dead was identified as Brandon Tyler Welsh, 32, of Eaton.

The father of three was supposed to turn 33 tomorrow, September 5.

Jennie Newton, Welsh’s girlfriend, said her heart is broken.

“Brandon was crazy, he was silly, he was the funniest person you would ever meet,” Newton said.

They were only together for seven months, but Newton knew Welsh was the one.

“We actually had a wedding date set next year,” Newton said.

She added he was the best dad to his three children.

“They’re going to know absolutely 100 percent that their daddy loved them because he did,” she said.

The two would talk on the phone every day while Welsh was at work.

“He’s a truck driver and he likes to talk,” she said. “He was my best friend he was my keeper and he was my future.”

But then one day, Welsh was not answering and Newton knew something was wrong.

Welsh was not calling back because police said he had been shot and killed by another semi-truck driver.

“When I found out he was shot that was another punch to the gut because I’m like how? Why?” she said.

The last words the couple said to one another is an exchange she will never forget.

“I said ‘Be safe, you’re holding my future,’ so that’s the last thing that I said to him,” she said.

Newton had also set up a surprise party for Welsh since his 33rd birthday is tomorrow, but now she is throwing him a celebration of life party instead.

