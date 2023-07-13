Public Health Offers Back to School Vaccinations

DAYTON — Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County will once again offer routine childhood vaccines at its location in the Reibold Building, which is located at 117 S. Main Street in Dayton. Appointments are available by calling 937-225-4550.

Officials at Public Health said it wants to remind parents to make sure their children get caught up on the recommended vaccines. For a list of required and recommended vaccines visit, https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents/index.html.

The available vaccines include DTaP, Polio, MMR, Hep B, Chickenpox, and Meningococcal. Public Health recommends you beat the last-minute rush and schedule your appointments as soon as possible.

Public Health said services are billed based on the patient’s ability to pay and no one will be turned away due to inability to pay. A parent or legal guardian must be with their children and bring the following information:

Photo ID for parent or guardian

Immunization shot record for the child (if available)

Insurance card

Custody or Guardianship papers

For a complete list of school-related vaccines: https://tinyurl.com/26d93khm

For those visiting the downtown location, there is free parking available in the Reibold Building garage.

