Apple releases urgent iOS update after iOS 17 security issues

Apple is urging iPhone users to download a new version of its latest operating system to patch two iOS 17.1.1 security issues.

Apple wants customers to install the iOS 17.1.2 update, which does not include any new features, immediately, according to CBS.

“This update provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users,” Apple said on its website.

>> RELATED: Local police warn community of new feature from iPhone update

The new update aims to patch two possible security exploits documented in 17.1.1.

The issues relate to WebKit, Apple’s internet browser engine that enables Safari. Browsing web content could disclose sensitive information, Apple said.

The new operating system, iOS 17, was initially released in November and featured new capabilities, like live voicemail and NameDrop, an easy way to share contacts.

How to download the update:

Click on your iPhone’s Settings icon

Then go to General

Select Software Update

Tap Install Now





©2023 Cox Media Group