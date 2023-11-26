Local police warn community of new feature from iPhone update

MIDDLETOWN — A local police division posted a warning to iPhone users on their social media page.

The Middletown Police Division wants iPhone users to use caution with the IOS 17 system update.

The update installs a new feature called NameDrop, which could be unsafe for children, the post said.

This feature allows users to share their contact information and photos with another iPhone by holding them close together.

The feature is “ON” by default when users complete the update.

To shut it off, go to Settings, General, AirDrop, Bringing Devices Together, and change to ‘OFF.’

The division encourages parents to change these settings on their children’s phones to keep them safe.

