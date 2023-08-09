Apple to move ‘End Call’ button on iOS17 update

IPhone users get ready for a huge change coming with iOS17.

The button that has been at the center-bottom of calls will be moving in the next iOS main update, The Associated Press reported.

The “End Call” button will be moved to the right with other features joining it.

But that’s not the only change that may be frustrating Apple users when iOS17 rolls out this fall. The “Mute,” “Speaker,” “FaceTime” and “Keyboards” are being shuffled.

CNN reported that the “FaceTime” button will now take over the spot of the “End Call” button. Next to “FaceTime” will be the “Keyboard” button, CNBC reported.

Those who have seen the beta version already have taken to social media predicting that muscle memory will need to be retrained, causing mistakes until habits are relearned, the AP reported.

Keep in mind, the changes aren’t permanent until the actual update is sent to devices and that the beta version allows selected users to try the features and send feedback to Apple.

In addition to new button locations, other upgrades are expected including better autocorrect, a journal app and live voicemail transcription that will allow a receiver to pick up a call mid-message, the AP reported.