2 officers hurt, man in custody, after wrong-way crash in Ohio

COLUMBUS — Two police officers are hurt, and a man is in custody after a wrong-way crash in Ohio Wednesday morning.

Columbus Police officers were dispatched just before 11 a.m. on reports of a crash on South Champion and Stanley Avenues.

A 2015 Lincoln MKC was going the wrong way and hit a cruiser, Columbus Police told our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

David Becker, 62, fled the scene and continued driving.

The vehicle eventually became disabled, and the suspect attempted to leave the scene on foot but was taken into custody, WBNS said.

Two officers were briefly unconscious, and medics transported them to the hospital.

They are in stable condition.

The suspect was allegedly driving erratically and at a high rate of speed, Columbus Police told WBNS.

Becker is in Franklin County Jail on aggravated vehicular assault charges, online jail records indicate.

