Man killed in area house fire identified

UPPER ARLINGTON — A man who was killed in a house fire in Franklin County on Sunday has been identified.

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Firefighters were called to a home in the 3800 block of Chevington Road, near Fishinger Road, around 4:30 a.m, according to our news partners at WBNS.

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When crews searched the home, they found a man on the first floor. He was pronounced dead.

That man was identified as Matt Schmidt, fifth-generation Schmidt family member and Brand Ambassador for Schmidt’s Sausage Haus — a long-running German restaurant in Columbus.

“His magnetic personality, kindness, and service to all he met, both personally and professionally, made him the face of Schmidt’s. He was the best of us and lived out our values of family, hospitality, and service every day of his life,” the family wrote in a social media post.

Matt is survived by his wife and their three girls.

We will continue to follow this story.

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