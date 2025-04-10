‘Young life lost simply trying to get to school;’ Officials search for solutions

DAYTON — City officials are calling for bus safety reform after an 18-year-old was shot and killed outside an RTA Hub last week.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz spoke with city officials about their plans to solve this student transportation safety problem. He breaks down a new proposed amendment to the state’s operating budget on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Dunbar High School student Alfred Hale was shot outside the RTA Hub in Downtown Dayton early Friday morning.

“This is tragic. Young life lost simply trying to get to school. This is heartbreaking, and again, a tragedy,” Dayton Mayor Jeff Mims said.

Mims and State Representative Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) spoke about how they plan to find a solution to the current Dayton Public Schools RTA transportation program.

“It’s time we come up with solutions to this problem,” Plummer said.

