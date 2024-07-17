You can make search for unclaimed funds from the state part of your Ohio State Fair visit

A visit to the Ohio State Fair won’t be complete without a check to see whether you are owed unclaimed money from the state.

For more than a decade, the Ohio Department of Commerce will have a booth at the fair where you can get help finding out whether there’s cash in state coffers with your name on it.

Just last year, state commerce department officials said they helped more than 1,000 Ohioans claim more than $320,000 at its fairgrounds booth. One person found more than $50,000 in their name.

“if you think about it, we have $4 billion or so there’s so much more money out there that I’m looking for the rightful owner to claim it and that is my job is to make sure that everyone knows about unclaimed funds and that they claim their money,” said Susie Wagner, commerce department outreach administrator.

And that money is owed to people throughout Ohio. Montgomery County is No. 4 on the state’s list with more than $130 million in unclaimed funds, and the amount can range from a wide variety of money owed an individual that the state now controls.

“Believe it or not, there’s checking accounts, savings accounts, mutual funds, dividend stocks, it could be a last paycheck that an employer turns over to us because that person moved and never gave them their newest address,” Wagner said.

“It could be a written deposit. Again, they moved and didn’t tell the complex where they’re at so they don’t have their information to send them that money back,” she said.

The state fair is July 24 through Aug.4.

If you cannot go directly to the commerce department’s website to check unclaimed funds on your own, here’s the link.





