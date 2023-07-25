Yellow Springs village manager announces resignation

YELLOW SPRINGS — The village manager for Yellow Springs has announced his resignation effective September.

Village Manager Josué Salmerón is leaving the job for a new opportunity in the Washington D.C. area, the village said in a media release.

His last day will be Sept. 3.

Salmerón was hired in 2019 and during his time with the village has established the Municipal Broadband Utility and the Village Building Department as well as facilitated projects that generated over $60 million in local investments, the village said.

“It has been an honor to serve the community of Yellow Springs,” Salmerón said. “We have worked together – Village team members, residents and local organizations – to overcome challenges, and I am proud of our progress.”

The village council said they are working to ensure a “smooth transition” and will announce plans as they are developed.









