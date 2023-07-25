Ohio lawmaker pushes for national workplace heat standards as temps rise across the U.S

In this heat, there’s a concern for people who work outside.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown wants workers protected in life-threatening heat and said almost no level of government has guidelines in place to help workers.

Bryant Beaudry, who works outside all day, said once you get to an official heat wave, three straight days over 90 degrees starts to take a toll.

“Usually the first day is not too bad but after that, definitely a few more breaks,” Beaudry said.

Beaudry is part of a crew working on streetlights and traffic lights in the massive West Main Street construction. They are not the only ones working their shift under a relentless sun.

Contractors are putting in a huge new bridge that will change the face of US Route 35 at Trebein Road in Greene County.

They are in a hot environment that can be dangerous, and while many employers go out of their way to protect workers, they don’t have to.

Senator Sherrod Brown is urging the Occupational Health and Safety Administration to establish national workplace heat standards.

He cites research from the advocacy group Public Citizen that claims heat stress kills 700 workers a year and creates 170 thousand injuries and illnesses.

Brown believes prolonged heat exposure causes increased deaths from heart attacks, respiratory illnesses, cerebrovascular diseases, and increased hospitalizations from cardiovascular, kidney and respiratory disorders.

Brown wants OSHA to require employers to provide adequate hydration, rest breaks, and shaded rest areas for outdoor work and airconditioned rest areas for indoor work.

Beaudry says his company, Param Electric, is ahead of any forced regulations.

“Supplies us with water and anytime we need to we can sit in the truck, in the air,” Beaudry said.

Brown said that OSHA has taken two important steps toward creating workplace heat safety standards.

He wants it done on the federal level to avoid having the debate in 50 individual states.





