YELLOW SPRINGS — A familiar face will serve as Yellow Springs’ village manager.

A resolution approved by council members Tuesday night made Interim Village Manager Johnnie Burns the permanent village manager.

He has served as the village’s interim manager since August following the resignation of Josué Salmerón in September.

Burns will be publicly sworn in at the village council meeting on March 4.

