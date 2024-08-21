Wright State to welcome 2300 students to its main campus this year

DAYTON — Wright State University will welcome new and returning students this week.

Operation Move-in begins today and will last until August 24, according to a university spokesperson.

More students will live on WSU’s campus this year. This includes over 1,000 students living in campus apartments and nearly 1,300 in residential halls.

“This is the most residential students we’ve had living on campus in over 10 years, said Jennifer Attenweiler, director of Residence Life.

Students are moving into residence halls on Wednesday and Thursday. Apartment residents are allowed to move in on Saturday, August 24.

