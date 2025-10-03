Wright State University sees undergraduate enrollment rise nearly 5%

DAYTON — Wright State University has seen a significant increase in undergraduate enrollment, reaching 7,963 students this fall, marking a 4.7% rise from last year and a 9.4% increase since 2022.

Overall enrollment at Wright State’s Dayton and Lake campuses has grown to 11,924 students this fall, a 10% increase since 2022. The university welcomed 2,700 new first-time and transfer undergraduate students, along with 724 new graduate students.

“These continued increases in enrollment demonstrate our collective commitment to the students we serve and the transformative power and undeniable value of a Wright State degree,” said Wright State University President Sue Edwards.

A total of 740 students transferred to Wright State this fall.

The Lake Campus experienced a particularly sharp rise in transfer students, with an increase of over 52%. Edwards attributed the enrollment growth to Wright State’s affordability and reputation, noting that the university offers one of the lowest undergraduate tuition rates in Ohio.

Wright State was ranked the top public university in Ohio for social mobility by the Wall Street Journal’s 2025 America’s Best Colleges rankings. Edwards emphasized the university’s commitment to providing an affordable, high-quality education.

This positive enrollment news follows other recent successes for Wright State, including earning a perfect Senate Bill 6 score from the State of Ohio for the second year in a row. Wright State has also strengthened its regional impact through partnerships with Premier Health and Dayton Children’s Hospital, and ongoing collaborations with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Earlier this year, Wright State launched a five-year Strategic Plan to advance student success, enhance collaborative partnerships, and expand its role as a driver of economic vitality for the Dayton region.

With the continued enrollment growth and strategic initiatives, Wright State University is poised to further enhance its educational offerings and regional influence, promising a bright future for its students and community.

