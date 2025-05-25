Wright State Raiders win Horizon League Championships

FAIRBORN — The Wright State University Raiders men’s baseball team has won the 2025 Horizon League Championships.
This is the 10th time the Raiders have won the Horizon League tournament. The last time they won was in 2023.
The Raiders have now qualified for the NCAA Tournament, which starts in June.
