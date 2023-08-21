Wright State prepares for 2,000 students to move in

GREENE COUNTY — New and returning residential students will return to Wright State University’s main campus starting August 23 to 26, according to a spokesperson from the university.

>>RELATED: University of Dayton’s 2 week move-in process began Saturday

Students living in residence halls will move in on Wednesday, August 23, and Thursday, August 24. Students living in apartments will move in on Sunday, August 26.

While moving in, students and their families should arrive during their scheduled time at the check-in point in lot 4 on University Boulevard, the spokesperson said. Drivers will need to pull up to the sign indicating their assigned residence hall and the students will receive their ‘Wright Start kit’ and room keys.

More than 150 volunteers will be helping navigate traffic and parking during move-in, as well as helping the 2,000 students move their belongings into their new homes.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: At least 1,500 residential students moving into Wright State for fall semester

The director of Residence Life and Housing at Wright State, Jennifer Attenweiler, said more students are expected to move into residence halls compared to last year and that students should come prepared to move through the process quickly.

“When moving into your room, students should wait until all of their items are in the room before unpacking. I also recommend contacting your roommate ahead of move-in. This allows you to get acquainted, work on your roommate agreement ahead of time and coordinate which items each of you are bringing,” Attenweiler said.

©2023 Cox Media Group