Wright State med students host free community health fair in Dayton

DAYTON — Local college students spent time providing essential health services to underserved communities in Dayton Saturday afternoon.

Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine students partnered with Premier Health to host a free community health fair in the CityThrift St. Vincent de Paul parking lot.

Wright State students Beth and Katie are co-chairs of the event.

They told News Center 7 they focused on hygiene, mental health, substance misuse, education, and healthcare access while planning.

Free health screenings, supplies, fresh produce, and kids’ activities were offered to anyone who attended.

Several WSU student organizations and community organizations worked together to make the event possible.

Some of the participating organizations include The National Kidney Foundation, Ziks Family Pharmacy, Preschool Promise and Dayon Recovery Project.

“We care a lot about people’s health outside of the exam room; we’re all training to be doctors, and this is part of it,” Beth said.

“A lot of the feedback that we got when we like started planning the health fair was to make sure that it was what the community needed. So we reached out to some shelters,” Katie said. “But like we got a lot of feedback from different community organizations, kind of about access to healthcare. That’s why we chose a really central location, and then the RTA bus has been helping us out and dropping off people.

Katie and Beth said they hope people in the community continue to come to future events.

