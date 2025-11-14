WPAFB employees to return to work, Air Force Museum reopens today after government shutdown

W.P.A.F.B. — Thousands of furloughed workers at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (W.P.A.F.B.) could return to work as early as today.

As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, W.P.A.F.B. is the largest single employer in Ohio and the engine that drives the Miami Valley economy.

News Center 7 asked Governor Mike DeWine about Wright-Patt’s impact on our economy.

“Well, in the Miami Valley, it’s vitally important to our economy. Having people back at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, what do we have? 38,000 people go through the door every single day at the gates. So that’s huge,” he answered.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz says the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will also reopen today.

“Glad to see our men and women here, both military and civilian, being able to go back to work and also getting paid. To me, that’s the number one priority,” said Jeff Hoagland, President and CEO of the Dayton Development Coalition.

It’s unclear what the “return to work” plan is at W.P.A.F.B.

News Center 7 contacted base leaders, but they have not responded.

