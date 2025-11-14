Adult critically injured after house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 8:20 A.M.

An adult is critically injured after an early morning house fire in Dayton on Friday.

Dayton firefighters responded around 4:15 a.m. to the 3900 block of Ridge Avenue on reports of a structure fire, according to assistant fire chief Brad French.

When crews arrived, they found smoke showing from the home.

Medics transported an adult to an area hospital in critical condition, French told News Center 7.

“It’s smoky. My mom can’t take it,” the woman told 911 dispatchers. “It’s really smoky.”

Dayton fire investigators have determined the cause of the fire to be accidental.

French said that damage estimates are currently pending.

We will continue to update this story.

-INITIAL STORY-

UPDATE @ 7:30 A.M.

Firefighters had to get a bedridden woman out of a house fire in Dayton early Friday.

Dayton firefighters responded around 4:15 a.m. to the 3900 block of Ridge Avenue on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

Photos show that the fire is out, but the front of the home sustained damage.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a woman told dispatchers that the fire was in the basement, and her bedridden mother could not get out.

Smoke alarms could also be heard in the phone call.

The woman also told dispatchers that several people lived in the home.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Fire Department to learn about the woman’s condition.

