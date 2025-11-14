$50K scratch-off lottery ticket bought at Dayton food market

DAYTON — A Dayton woman recently bought a scratch-off ticket worth $50,000.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The winner purchased the winning Holiday Cash Vault scratch-off ticket at the AMPM food market at 3700 W. Third Street in Dayton, according to the Ohio Lottery.

TRENDING STORIES:

The woman will receive over $36,000 after taxes.

Holiday Cash Vault is a $10 scratch-off ticket with the overall odds of winning 1 in 3.50.

“As of November 13, 2025, there are three $500,000 top prizes and eight $50,000 second-tier prizes remaining,” the Ohio Lottery said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group