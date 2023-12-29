‘Worst governor in America;’ Ohio lawmakers react after DeWine vetoes transgender youth bill

COLUMBUS — Ohio lawmakers have been vocal about their reactions to Gov. Mike DeWine vetoing House Bill 68 Friday.

The controversial bill aimed at banning gender-affirming care for minors and blocking transgender student-athletes from practicing in girls’ and women’s sports.

State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) shared an article about DeWine’s announcement on her social media with the caption “Worst Governor in America.”

>> RELATED: DeWine vetoes transgender medical care, sports bill

Senator JD Vance (R-OH) said he is “extremely disappointed” in DeWine’s decision and will “hope it is overridden.”

This is a slogan, not a justification. There are many things the law rightfully says no one, including parents, may do to children.



This slogan also ignores the extraordinary pressure from interest groups and big pharma to green light poorly understood, irreversible… https://t.co/p9leBQ2MH7 — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) December 29, 2023

State Sen. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) requested that the Ohio House and Ohio Senate “immediately” return tonight to vote to override DeWine’s veto.

The Ohio House & Ohio Senate must immediately return tonight to vote to override the Governor’s veto of HB 68. I will vote yes to override the veto. This bill is critical to protect Ohio’s children from dangerous procedures & to respect the empowerment of women in sports. — Niraj Antani (@NirajAntani) December 29, 2023

State Sen. Nickie J. Antonio (D-Lakewood) issued a statement that said “I applaud the governor for exercising due diligence and discernment in making the decision to veto House Bill 68 which would have taken away the rights of parents.”

Governor DeWine has vetoed House Bill 68, which would have banned critical gender-affirming health care for minors in... Posted by Ohio Senate Democrats on Friday, December 29, 2023

State Sen. Bill DeMora (D-Columbus) said he was glad the governor “has chosen to listen to the science and the people.”

I want to thank the thousands of Ohioans who made their voices heard and called the Governor's office to speak against this bill. Without your help, this disaster of a bill would have passed. Thank you. See my full thoughts below: pic.twitter.com/ORCw4dXJEX — Senator Bill DeMora (@SenBillDeMora) December 29, 2023

More information about the bill can be found here.

©2023 Cox Media Group