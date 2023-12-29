Local

‘Worst governor in America;’ Ohio lawmakers react after DeWine vetoes transgender youth bill

Local lawmakers react

COLUMBUS — Ohio lawmakers have been vocal about their reactions to Gov. Mike DeWine vetoing House Bill 68 Friday.

The controversial bill aimed at banning gender-affirming care for minors and blocking transgender student-athletes from practicing in girls’ and women’s sports.

State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) shared an article about DeWine’s announcement on her social media with the caption “Worst Governor in America.”

Senator JD Vance (R-OH) said he is “extremely disappointed” in DeWine’s decision and will “hope it is overridden.”

State Sen. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) requested that the Ohio House and Ohio Senate “immediately” return tonight to vote to override DeWine’s veto.

State Sen. Nickie J. Antonio (D-Lakewood) issued a statement that said “I applaud the governor for exercising due diligence and discernment in making the decision to veto House Bill 68 which would have taken away the rights of parents.”

State Sen. Bill DeMora (D-Columbus) said he was glad the governor “has chosen to listen to the science and the people.”

