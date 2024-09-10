World’s longest haunt to open this week in Preble County

LEWISBURG — The world’s longest haunt will open this week for a season of screams!

The Lewisburg Haunted Cave opens Friday on the most terrifying date of the year, Friday the 13th.

The attraction is 80 feet below ground in a real underground cave system.

“The Lewisburg Haunted Cave unveils new, spine-tingling scenes and petrifying attractions designed to send shivers down your spine. Even the bravest souls will find themselves trembling, as terrifying surprises lurk in every shadowy corner,” a spokesperson said.

It will be open every Friday and Saturday night through Halloween.

The Haunted Cave at Lewisburg is located at the 4300 block of Swishers Mill Road.

