World’s largest rubber duck coming to Ohio this weekend

HARTVILLE, Ohio — The world’s largest rubber duck will be in Ohio this weekend.

The duck is scheduled to be in Hartville, which is about 18 miles southeast of Akron, on Saturday for the Hartville Jeep Fest.

The inflatable duck is 61′ tall, 64′ wide, and 74′ long.

Since its debut in 2014, it’s traveled around the world to pose with fans.

If you want to see the duck but can’t make it on Saturday, there will be another chance to see the duck in the Buckeye State. It is scheduled to be in Put-In-Bay August 1-3.

More information on the duck and where it’s scheduled to be this summer can be found here.

