District delays high school graduation due to weather

NEW CARLISLE — A local school district has announced its high school graduation will be delayed due to weather concerns.

Tecumseh Local Schools announced that its high school graduation has been moved from Friday to Saturday.

It is one of two rain dates indicated on its school calendar, according to a social media post.

The school district posted a picture on social media that shows the ceremony will take place outside.

They said all times and activities will remain the same for the Tecumseh High School graduation.

“We are simply shifting the date to our rain date,” the school district said on its Facebook page. “The weather for Saturday looks beautiful.”

They said they wanted to ensure “a wonderful time” for the Class of 2025 and their family and friends.

