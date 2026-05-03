A World A’Fair festival wrapping up today

GREENE COUNTY — People still have a chance to stop by the A World A’Fair Festival at the Greene County Fairgrounds today.
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News Center 7 previously reported that this year marks the 50th anniversary of A World A’Fair.
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The Festival showcases food, music, and entertainment from more than 30 countries and cultures.
The festival also has two stages featuring member organizations and invited outside entertainers.
News Center 7 spoke with Anushka Sharma, one of the performers, about what the event means to her.
“We’re just celebrating our cultures. Me personally, I’m dancing and participating in a fashion show to show off my culture and where I’m from in India,” Sharma said.
A World A’Fair ran Friday and Saturday. It opens at 11 a.m. today and wraps up at 6:00 p.m.
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