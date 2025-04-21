Woman wanted in 4 different jurisdictions arrested in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A woman wanted in four different jurisdictions was arrested in Miami Township over the weekend.

On April 19, officers with the Miami Township Police Department responded to reports of a shoplifting in progress, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The suspect, identified as Elizabeth Dillon, attempted to steal $600 worth of merchandise and did not stop for loss prevention.

Officers were able to locate Dillon in the parking lot as she was getting into her vehicle.

While arresting Dillon, officers found a meth pipe in her possession.

They also discovered that Dillon had active warrants for her arrest from four different jurisdictions.

Shoplifting Arrest Miami Twp (Miami Township Police)

