Woman wakes up to find python curled up around her bathroom toilet

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina woman has learned to make sure to turn on the lights if she’s going to use the bathroom in the middle of the night after finding a python curled up around her toilet.

It happened in Columbia, South Carolina last week. Wildlife officials are not sure how the ball python got into the woman’s home or where it may have come from.

Their best guess is that it’s someone’s pet.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Regardless, wildlife officers were able to get the snack into a pillowcase and have taken it in until its owner comes forward. If that does not happen, then they will find the snake a new home.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



