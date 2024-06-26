Woman sentenced after pleading guilty to charges connected to 2022 shooting

DAYTON — A woman accused of shooting her girlfriend in the head has been sentenced after pleading guilty.

>>1-year-old seriously injured after being hit by car in Clark Co.

Alonjine (AJ) Starks, 36, learned her punishment Monday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, according to court records.

She pleaded guilty to felonious assault and discharge of a firearm or near prohibited premises.

Starks was accused of firing a gunshot at her girlfriend and hitting her in front of the head. The bullet traveled through the front of her skull and was removed after surgery, court documents said.

She will spend at least nine years in jail.

©2024 Cox Media Group