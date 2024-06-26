1-year-old seriously injured after being hit by car in Clark Co.

SPRINGFIELD TWP — A 1-year-old was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Clark County Tuesday.
Around 7 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to reports of a child struck by a car in the 2700 block of Dale Avenue.
An initial investigation found that a Dodge Dart was making a left turn out of a private drive onto Dale Avenue.
While completing this turn the driver hit a 1-year-old that was in the roadway attempting to cross the street, according to OSP.
The boy was taken to Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
He was then flown to Dayton Children’s Hospital.
The driver of the Dodge was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation by OSP.
