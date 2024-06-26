68-year-old woman hit by car in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car in Huber Heights Tuesday.

Around 7 p.m. Huber Heights police and medics were called to the area of Christygate Lane and Davidgate Drive for reports of a pedestrian accident.

Police said they arrived on the scene to find a 68-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive with visible injuries.

The driver suspected of hitting the bicyclist was found a few houses down and was believed to have suffered a medical episode.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.









