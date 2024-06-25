Husband, wife dead after suspected murder-suicide in Preble Co.

PREBLE COUNTY — Deputies are investigating after two people were found dead in their homes over the weekend.

On June 23, around 10 a.m., Preble County dispatchers were notified that two people were found dead at their home in the 5600 block of Sonora Road.

When deputies arrived at the home they found a man and woman dead.

An initial investigation found that Angela Hayslett, 56, had been shot.

Matthew Hayslett, 60, her husband, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The two were living together on and off, deputies said.

Deputies said the 911 caller had been the couple’s daughter.

The case is being investigated as a murder-suicide, according to the sheriff’s office.

