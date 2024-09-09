Woman sentenced after pleading guilty to causing head-on crash while under the influence

DAYTON — A woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to charges in a 2022 head-on crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Brittany Stewart, 33, was sentenced to nearly five years in prison on Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court by Judge Steven Dankof, according to court documents.

She pleaded guilty back in July to two felony counts of vehicular assault, one felony count of felonious assault, and a misdemeanor OVI count via a bill of information.

Her license was suspended for three years, court documents said.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a grand jury indicted her back in February after a head-on crash in December 2022.

TRENDING STORIES:

In Dec. 2022, Stewart drove left of center and hit another vehicle head-on at the 300 block of West Spring Valley Pike.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman accused of causing head-on crash while under the influence charged

>>RELATED: 2 taken to hospital after crash in Washington Twp.

Three people were seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

She also reportedly tested positive for drugs and her driver’s license was suspended at the time of the crash.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



